'Trap' goes to Discover Film Awards in UK

'Trap' is the sole representative of the Iranian cinema at the Discover Film Awards in London.

The Discover Film Awards is one of the biggest short film festivals in the world with over 5,000 annual submissions from over 100 countries. This festival has one of the largest short film cash prize funds of over $50,000, including the prestigious Craghoppers Film Prize.

The Discover Film Awards is consistently voted by filmmakers in the top film festivals in the world, according to the event's organizers.

Discover Film looks for the best short films that include stories that share a glimpse of the lives of filmmakers.

Spread over six days (28th and 29th March 2020 and from 1st October to 4th October 2020), the Discover Film Awards involve public screenings at the Prince Charles cinema in London’s Leicester Square and the Odeon Cinema in Covent Garden.

