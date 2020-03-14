‘Once A Woman’ to go on screen in Amman Intl. Filmfest.

‘Once A Woman’ depicts several characters and their search to learn more about themselves and the world around them.

The film is directed by Jalil Akbari Sehhat, written by Mohammad Rahmanian, and produced by Azita Mogouee.

‘Once A Woman’ was shot in Kenya, Canada, and Iran, with Ghazal Shakeri and Pezhman Hadavi playing the lead roles.

The film was screened at the 2019 Carthage Film Festival (CFF) in Tunisia which was held on 26 Oct. to 2 Nov. 2019.

Amman International Film Festival seeks works that manifest artistic boldness, the strength of form and originality in the use of the medium of film.

The inaugural edition of AIFF will be held in Amman from the 13th of April until the 18th of April 2020.

