‘Goodby Olymbic’ goes to Chinese film festival

'Goodbye Olympic' tells the story of a female rower who encounters problems on her way to qualify for the Olympic games.

The Iranian documentary has already been screened in a number of other festivals in the US, Italy, Hungary and Portugal.

Beijing will host, from 13 to 19 July – the “Beijing International FICTS Festival” as part of the “11th Beijing International Sports film Week” which aims to promote the development of sports movies and the Olympic ideals as well as to transmit the Olympic legacy.

MR/4977253