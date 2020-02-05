  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
5 February 2020 - 15:24

China thanks Iran for being first to voice support for fight against coronavirus

China thanks Iran for being first to voice support for fight against coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Iran was the first country to publically voice its support to the Chinese government and people in the fight against coronavirus.

In her daily briefing on February 4, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif was the first among other countries that publically voiced support for the Beijing government in the fight against the killer virus.

She stressed that the support showed Iran’s commitment to its amicable ties with the Chinese nation.

According to Global Times, Hua Chunying further noted that Iran has donated three million masks to China.

In a tweet in Chinese on Tuesday, FM Zarif voiced his appreciation for China's successful measures to fight the epidemic, and went on to condemn the United States for “taking advantage” of the situation.

Chunying during a regular press conference on Monday said the United States is spreading fear over the outbreak of coronavirus by pulling Americans out of the Asian country and enforcing travel restrictions instead of providing significant aid to Beijing in curbing the deadly infection.

The virus was first reported in December in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, with a population of 11 million people.

As of Wednesday, the killer virus has taken the lives of 490 people and infected 24,324.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency.

MNA/FNA13981116000374

News Code 155321

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News