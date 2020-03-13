Coronavirus death toll climbs 4,984 worldwide

According to the latest reports, 134,818 people have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with the death toll has jumped to 4,984.

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,814 and a death toll of 3,177.

All 27 European Union member states have now reported infections. Italy, Europe’s COVID-19 epicenter has so far reported 15,113 infections and 1,016 deaths.

Iran is the third country with the most infections. It reported on Tuesday 881 new cases, which put the country’s total infections at 10,075 with 429 deaths.

The US has also reported 41 deaths from the coronavirus and 1,762 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

All travels from Europe to the United States have been suspended for 30 days but the ban will not apply to the UK.

On Wednesday, WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus is a pandemic, the first pandemic since H1N1.

The WHO continues to closely monitoring spread of the virus, said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, during the announcement. “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he said. “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.”

