Doctors, nurses at forefront of fighting against COVID-19: Rouhani

Rouhani wrote on his Instagram page late on Tue. that doctors and nurses, with their bravery and self-sacrifice, are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

“I seize this opportunity to thank all of them as they are on the scene with all in their might and power. They continue to offer quality medical services day and night with only a short break in-between,” he stressed.

Undoubtedly, the noble nation of Islamic Iran will never forget the endeavors and self-sacrifice of doctors and nurses, he said, adding, “I request all dear citizens to strictly observe sanitary recommendations to help prevent further spread of this virus and avoid gatherings and unnecessary trips.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that 8,042 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives.

So far 2,731 patients in Iran have recovered from the virus, according to official records.

MNA/4875197