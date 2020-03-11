Iran’s new amb. submits credentials to Senegal president

During the meeting, which was also attended by Senegalese Foreign Minister Amadou Ba, Dehshiri expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

The Iranian envoy conveyed the friendship message of President Hassan Rouhani to the Senegalese counterpart, expressing Iran’s readiness for deepening the relations with the African country in all political, economic, cultural, scientific and parliamentary fields.

The Senegalese president, for his part, emphasized the need to expand all-out ties with the Islamic republic based on mutual respect and friendship.

