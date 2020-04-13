FM Zarif holds talks with envoys from different countries

In the morning meetings new ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Republic of Bulgaria, People's Republic of Korea, and Nicaragua presented a copy of their credentials to the Iranian minister in separate meetings.

Also, the departing Iraqi ambassador to Iran Sa'd Javad Ghandil sat for talks with Zarif before leaving for his country.

Released photos by the Foreign Ministry shows that social distancing guidelines, set to contain the coronavirus outbreak, have been followed during the diplomatic meetings.

MNA/ 4899370