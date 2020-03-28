Iran’s new ambassador to Brazil submits credentials

Referring to historical relations between Iran and Brazil, Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Otávio Brandelli said that there are many areas for further development and expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, which require close cooperation between the two parties, and Brazil is ready to do so.

The coronavirus crisis has shown that there are always widespread problems in the world that require countries to work together to contain them, he added.

Referring to Brazil's importance as Latin America's largest economy and one of the emerging economic powers in the world, the Iranian ambassador emphasized Tehran's determination to develop and expand relations with Brasilia.

Referring to the common stances of the two countries on many international issues, Gharibi described more than one-century old relations between the two nations always friendly and in the interest of both Iran and Brazil.

MNA/FNA 13990109000606