The world taekwondo federation has released its latest raking list and Mahdi Pourrahnama stood on the third position of -75kg weight category with 181/84 points, said the Head of Gilan taekwondo committee Mohsen Setorgi.

Iranian para-taekwondo athletes Mahmoud Jafarzadeh and Alireza Bakht also ranked 14th and 47th in the world, he added.

Pourrahnama has received the 2020 Olympic quota and he was standing at the top of the ranking list in most of 2019.

