Iranian short wins at Oscar-qualifying Foyle Filmfest. in Ireland

Mazaheri's 'Funfair' will be introduced to the 92nd Academy Awards after having won the best short film award at the Oscar-qualifying Foyle Film Festival in Ireland.

The Irish film festival is one of only a handful of international festivals with Oscar affiliation, BAFTA and BIFA recognition.

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

It has recently won awards at two British film festivals, including the 'Good Fylm Best Short Award' at the 18th edition of Cornwall Film Festival and the 'Directors without Borders' award at the sixth edition of Discover Film Awards in London.

The 32nd edition of Foyle Film Festival took place in Derry, Northern Ireland, on 15-24 November 2019.

