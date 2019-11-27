'Funfair' wins awards at two European film festivals

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

The short film has received a Special Mention for Best Screenplay at 'Court en Scène' Film Festival in France, and a Special Mention for Best Foreign Film at Winchester Film Festival in the UK.

Mazaheri's successful film has also recently won the best short film award at the 32nd edition of Oscar-qualifying Foyle Film Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland, having a chance now to be introduced to the 92nd Academy Awards.

