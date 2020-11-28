Iran elected a member of Independent Islamic HR Commission

During the 47th meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC member states, which was held for two days in Niamey, capital of Niger on Nov. 27, 2020, representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected as a member of IPHRC, which is considered as an independent institution of OIC, with the majority votes of representatives of attending countries.

This choice is of paramount importance in the current situation, which is affected by the influence of host country on the Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and prevention of this country from playing an effective role of Islamic Republic of Iran among member countries.

In this election, Dr. Hossein Rezvani was selected from among 18 Asian member states by winning the top votes among the other candidates for membership in this commission along with the representatives of Turkey and Afghanistan for a 4-year term (from 2021 to 2024). Bangladesh and Uzbekistan were the other candidates for the commission, which failed to win more votes.

In this election, three representatives each from the Arab and African groups took membership at the commission. From the Arab group, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco were selected and from the African group, Benin, Nigeria and Niger were chosen.

The Independent and Permanent Commission of Human Rights of Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an independent expert body of the organization with advisory capacity, whose existence was approved in 2011 during the 11th Summit of the Heads of Islamic Countries and started its work in 2017.

MA/5082978