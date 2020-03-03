Russia ready to help Iran in fight against COVID-19: official

Speaking in her meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russian Federation Kazem Jalali on Monday, she added, “Russia will remain with Iran to fight against the new coronavirus.”

Jalali seized this opportunity to thank her and Russian President in a recent talk with Iranian counterpart for announcing readiness of the Russian Federation to help Iran in combating the deadly virus.

The two sides exchanged their views regarding the measures taken by the two countries to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In this meeting, Jalali pointed to the measures taken in Iranian airports and expressed hope that some restrictions created in the field of issuance of visa for Iranians will be settled in the near future.

Federal Agency for Consumer Protection in Russia, which is running under the strict supervision of prime minister, is responsible for combating coronavirus and providing necessary equipment needed for combating this deadly virus in Russia.

