E3’s first cargo to fight coronavirus to arrive in Iran: envoy

He made the announcement on Monday, saying that the coordination with British authorities to buy some of the important medical items from the market is also underway.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

Prior to that, China has also sent two cargos of humanitarian aid to Iran this week. The first cargo was included 20,000 coronavirus test kits.

The second cargo consisted of more than 50,000 laboratory kits to diagnose coronavirus cases and oxygen therapy equipment that were arrived in Iran from Guangzhou by Mahan Air on Saturday.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 66 with 1501 confirmed cases.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 89,075 people in 67 countries, claiming 3,053 lives.

