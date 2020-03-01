Pakistan PM calls for intl. intervention in India violence

In a statement posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said India's "state-sponsored terror" could lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims, Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 42 people, mostly Muslims, were killed and over 200 others injured in days-long violence in New Delhi, following protests against a controversial citizenship law. The riots coincided with US President Donald Trump visiting the South Asian country for the first time.

Demanding an international response to stop the violence, Khan said, “I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also.”

On Friday, Khan recalled the 2002 Gujarat riots in India, saying the situation was similar in Delhi.

"As I have [been] stating repeatedly, Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s while the major powers appeased Hitler. Modi conducted pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat as CM & now we are seeing the same in New Delhi," he tweeted.

The recent communal violence in the Indian capital has triggered worldwide condemnation with Muslim bloc, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), terming it “anti-Muslim violence."

Groups in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia have also sought immediate relief for Muslims living in Delhi.

In a statement yesterday, Indonesian Minister of Religion Affairs Fachrul Razi urged India to protect its minority population, and not harm humanitarian values over differences in faith.

MNA/AA