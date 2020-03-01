Turkish Airlines passengers quarantined in Tel Aviv amid coronavirus spread

According to reports, an Israeli man was diagnosed as ill with the new coronavirus upon arrival in Tel Aviv on Friday and was also put in quarantine.

The man flew to Israel via a commercial flight of Turkish Airlines from Tokyo through Istanbul and then to Tel Aviv.

Consequently, all the passengers who were with him on board flight TK784, which landed in the Israeli regime’s airport at 08:55 A.M., are requested to immediately enter a house quarantine of 14 days and report immediately to the Health Ministry.

This is while Turkey’s government has been making every effort to block coronavirus reports in the country.

MNA/4866723