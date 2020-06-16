Friday prayers to be held in Tehran as of June 26

In its released statement the committee noted that the prayers in Tehran city will be held simultaneously with those cities identified as yellow zones, regarding the infection rate of Covid-19.

Friday Prayers Policymaking Council has provided and compiled health protocols and necessary programs for the activities of congregational prayer sites [Mosalls] in the post-corona period.

The Friday prayers are held according to a regulation approved at the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

