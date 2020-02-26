  1. Politics
26 February 2020 - 14:49

Araghchi raps Dubowitz for ‘enjoying’ Iranians’ suffering from coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Deputy FM Araghchi has slammed the “downright inhuman” remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of hawkish American policy institute FDD, amid an outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

“It's shameful and downright inhuman to cheer for a deadly Virus to spread - and enjoy seeing people suffer for it,” Iranian deputy FM Abbas Araghchi wrote in a tweet.

His tweet was in response to the remarks made by CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), Mark Dubowitz, in which he said, “Coronavirus has done what American economic sanctions could not: shut down non-oil exports.”

Araghchi went on to add that Dubowitz at least “understands that the American economic sanctions were not -- and will not [be] -- as effective as a Covid-19 Virus.”

