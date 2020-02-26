Iran participation at Russia’s MITT trade show canceled

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, followed by the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran due to coronavirus concerns, the Iranian delegation will not be taking part at this year’s MITT trade show in Moscow.

The B2B meeting between Iranian travel agencies and Russian counterparts that was supposed to take place on the sidelines of MITT has been rescheduled to May.

Meanwhile, Iran’s participation at the upcoming ITB travel and tourism trade show in Berlin is also uncertain. Although most of the work has been done for Iran’s participation and the cargoes of the participants at the Iranian pavilion are scheduled to arrive in Germany on Thursday, according to Khashayar Nikzadfar in charge of Iran’s pavilion at ITB, given the cancelation of outbound flights from Iran, it is probable that some of the participants would fail to make it to the fair in time.

On the other hand, there is also speculation that ITB, the world's largest tourism trade fair would cancel the trade show this year. It is scheduled for 4-8 March.

