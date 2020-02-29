  1. Politics
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss ways to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev held a telephone conversation on bilateral relations on Friday.

The two sides highlighted the significant role of cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan, stressing the serious resolve and efforts of senior officials of the two countries for further development of relations in all fields.

Vaezi and Mustafayev also exchanged views on ways to fight and control the spread of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, and called it as necessary to keep the borders open, and continue trade transactions within the framework of a shared protocol for controlling the disease.

They also voiced hope that thorough joint efforts, the negative impacts of the outbreak of the virus on the two sides’ growing trade ties would continue to decrease.

