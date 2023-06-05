Baku Airport denies cancellation of flights to Tehran

"Flights to Iran are operated as usual," the airport told Trend.

Earlier, a number of media sources reported about the alleged cancellation of all flights from Azerbaijan to Iran.

The reports came a day after the Republic of Azerbaijan leveled some accusations against Tehran and issued a warning against traveling to Iran.

In the statement, Azerbaijan had advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran except in cases of emergency and to carry out such trips with caution.

