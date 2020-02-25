Zarif calls for more regional coop. to fight, control Covid-19

In a Tuesday tweet, Zarif wote, “Like other viruses - incl terrorism - #COVID19 knows no borders and doesn't distinguish between ethnicities or faiths.”

“To combat it, neither should we,” he added.

“In line with #HOPE, Iran calls for more regional cooperation incl long overdue Joint Center for Disease Control & Prevention,” Iranian diplomat stressed.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 15 with 95 confirmed cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The total global infection of the coronavirus surpassed 80,000 on Tuesday, with the death rate standing at over 2,700.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

MNA/IRN 83690833