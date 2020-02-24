India, US to ink $3bn defense deals on Tuesday

Addressing the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, he said "We will seal defense deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday."

"As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," India Today quoted US President Donald as saying.

India and the US will sign two deals on Tuesday in Delhi for 24 MH-60R helicopters for the Indian Navy and six AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.

The deal to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of $2.6 billion and another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for $800 million from the US will be a major highlight of the Donald Trump's visit to India.

