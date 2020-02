Declaring that the letter of his resignation over the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran is false, Namaki said, “I swear, until the last moment of my life, and with all my heart, do not hesitate to serve honestly and unceasingly to the most beloved people in the world.”

On Monday, a letter has been published on social media about the resignation of Iran’s health minister which was declined by officials of Health Ministry.

