Official rejects quarantining cities due to coronavirus

Referring to the statements made by a member of Iran’s Parliament regarding the death of 50 people in Qom due to coronavirus, Harirchi rejected his claims, saying, “I deny the news of the death toll in Qom, as no one has the authority to announce this news according to the enactment of Iran’s government and Supreme National Security Council.”

According to a report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 64 people in the country have been diagnosed with ‘coronavirus’.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 12 people in the country up to the present time, according to the Spokesperson for Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi on Monday.

