227 development projects to come on stream by yearend: Energy min.

He made the remarks on Sun. concurrent with the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and said, “under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution, the Ministry of Energy has taken giant strides during these years.”

In spite of sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the ministry managed to realize most of its objectives in relevant field, Ardakanian added.

Every week, 30 villages and rural areas of the country are connected to the healthy and sustainable water network, he said, adding, “it is estimated that 10 million people living in rural areas of the country will enjoy healthy and sustainable water network system before the termination of the 12th government dubbed hope and prudence.”

MNA/4841927