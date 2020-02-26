Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of provincial coop.

The two sides discussed the development of relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially the expansion of relations between the provinces of the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the two countries' commonalities, calling for exploiting the opportunities.

Referring to the determination of the high-ranking officials of Iran and Pakistan for a comprehensive expansion of mutual relations, Hosseini said that the cultural and economic capacities of the Punjab province, especially Lahore, are important for the development of joint cooperation.

He also emphasized the need for development of tourism between Iran and Pakistan in the field of pilgrimage, recreation and health tourism, calling for the development of cooperation between Punjab in Pakistan and Khorasan Razavi and Isfahan provinces in Iran.

During the meeting, he also described the efforts of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the war on terror in the region, and condemned his assassination by the US.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also offered his condolences for the martyrdom Lt. Gen. Soleimani to the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing the importance of developing Pakistan's relations with Iran, he said that his country calls for increased contacts between the authorities of the two countries.

He also announced the readiness of Punjab to use Iran's experience in urban management, including water and wastewater.

MNA/IRN 83691895