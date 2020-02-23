93 Iranian inventions granted patent by foreign patent offices

The Patent Center at the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has received as many as 1,740 patent applications from inventors all across Iran. Of this number, 286 applications have been approved to be evaluated to receive the Center’s support in a bid to contribute to the development of new technologies in the country.

According to the Center, as many as 93 applications have so far been granted patents by authentic foreign patent offices, through receiving support from the Center.

The figures show 20 more patents since November 2019.

