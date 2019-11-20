  1. Technology
20 November 2019 - 18:57

73 Iranian inventions granted patent by foreign patent offices  

73 Iranian inventions granted patent by foreign patent offices  

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – So far, as many as 73 inventions by Iranian scientists have been granted patents by authentic foreign patent offices, according to Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Patent Center at the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has received as many as 1,632 patent applications from inventors all across Iran. Of which, 271 applications have been approved to be evaluated to receive the Center’s support in a bid to contribute to the development of new technologies in the country.

According to the Center, as many as 73 applications have so far been granted patents by authentic foreign patent offices, through receiving support from the Center.

MNA/4776904

News Code 152505

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News