73 Iranian inventions granted patent by foreign patent offices  

The Patent Center at the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has received as many as 1,632 patent applications from inventors all across Iran. Of which, 271 applications have been approved to be evaluated to receive the Center’s support in a bid to contribute to the development of new technologies in the country.

According to the Center, as many as 73 applications have so far been granted patents by authentic foreign patent offices, through receiving support from the Center.

