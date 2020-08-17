Foreign patent offices registers 110 of Iran's inventions

According to a statement Iran Patent Center at the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology on Monday, as many as 110 applications have so far been granted patents by authentic foreign patent offices, through receiving support from the Center.

According to this center, total received applications from investors all cross Iran reaches 1,856, that so far, out of this number, 302 applications have been approved to be evaluated to receive the Center’s support in a bid to contribute to the development of new technologies in the country.

According to the statement, Iran Patent Center has always been on the side of Iranian inventors in applying for reputable foreign patent offices in the European Union, Canada, China, and the United States.



Supporting more than %90 of the Iranian patents and as a result, facilitating the entry of knowledge-based products into global markets, are considered as the achievements of this center.

