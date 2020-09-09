114 Iranian inventions registered internationally

According to the website of the Iranian center, from the total 1,884 registered requests, 306 requests that have been approved at the evaluation stage, and international patents have been granted to 114 ones of them.

Recognized as Iran’s most active IP body, Kanoon IP is a non-profit association dedicated to promote intellectual property (IP) systems and expand IP management supports throughout the country.

Kanoon IP services offer assistance from the early stage of inventions or creations to commercialization innovative intellectual works.

Believing in the potential of local inventors to contribute to the country’s intellectual and economic wealth, Kanoon IP commits to enhance its services that demonstrate the national capability of innovations.

I t also seeks to stimulate the innovation-based economy in Iran through promoting intellectual property awareness and creation, technology-driven innovation and supporting the development of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

