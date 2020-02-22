'Cinema Donkey' to open Bengaluru filmfest. in India

Written and directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, and produced by Ali Yavar, the Iranian black comedy ‘Cinema Donkey’ is about a filming group, which is making a humanitarian film that has a message for humanity. They need a professional donkey to play in a few scenes. Failing to find one, they settle for a donkey wandering in the woods.

The film will open the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India, and take part at the festival's Asian Cinema competition section.

The film's director and producer will be present as guests at the Indian festival.

‘Cinema Donkey’ had previously participated at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, and the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film.

The 12th Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held in the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka on February 26 - March 4, 2020.

