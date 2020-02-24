  1. Culture
24 February 2020 - 21:33

‘Happy’ to go on screen at Ann Arbor Filmfest. in US

‘Happy’ to go on screen at Ann Arbor Filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Happy’, directed by Ahmadreza Mousavi has been accepted into the screening program of the 58th edition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival in Michigan, US.

Directed by Ahmadreza Mousavi, ‘Happy’ tells the story of a man, who is looking for his identity, but the more he searches, the more he finds himself in a vicious circle.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, founded in 1963. Internationally recognized as a premier forum for independent filmmakers and artists, each year's festival engages audiences with remarkable cinematic experiences. The six-day festival presents 40 programs with more than 180 films from over 20 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction, and performance-based works.

The 58th edition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival will be held on 24 - 29 March 2020 in the US’ Michigan.

MNA/IRN 83687636

News Code 156000

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News