‘Happy’ to go on screen at Ann Arbor Filmfest. in US

Directed by Ahmadreza Mousavi, ‘Happy’ tells the story of a man, who is looking for his identity, but the more he searches, the more he finds himself in a vicious circle.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, founded in 1963. Internationally recognized as a premier forum for independent filmmakers and artists, each year's festival engages audiences with remarkable cinematic experiences. The six-day festival presents 40 programs with more than 180 films from over 20 countries of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction, and performance-based works.

The 58th edition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival will be held on 24 - 29 March 2020 in the US’ Michigan.

