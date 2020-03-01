Next Parl. to fight injustice, bring about drastic reforms: MP

He urged putting major reforms into practice in Iran's administrative, insurance and tax system.

Abootorabi named 'social injustice' as the main reason which reduced Iranians' participation in recent Parliamentary elections.

"While unemployment and low income rates are sustainable among Iran's nation, some in state-run organizations are earning high volumes of income and the incumbent government is compromising with such inequalities," he said.

"Next Parliament must improve Iranians' livelihood," he underlined.

Millions of Iranians cast voteds for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on February 21 across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament.

According to the vote counting results, principalists are to lead the next Parliament in Iran.

Some criticize Rouhani administration for failure of the reformist wing, principalist's rival, in recent elections.

MNA/