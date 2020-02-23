Leader thanks nation for massive participation in parl. elections

Addressing the class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the Iranian people for their massive turnout in the elections, which were held on February 21, describing it as another great victory for the nation and another failure for the enemies.

Referring to the widespread negative propaganda by the enemies that aimed at disappointing people from taking part in the elections, the Leader said such propaganda had started a few months ago, and the foreign media increased their negative propaganda in the past days under the pretext of the outbreak of a new virus.

However, the Leader said, the God Almighty has determined to make the Iranian nation victorious despite all those vicious efforts.

“We should always be ready to counter the enemy’s plots that aim to inflict damage to the country’s different pillars of power,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He also called on Iranian officials to provide people with honest services in order to reciprocate people’s move accordingly.

