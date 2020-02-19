Dutch, Austrian FMs to visit Iran next week: FM spox

In addition to reviewing bilateral ties and exchanging views with regards to the most important international issues, Islamic Republic of Iran’s criticism of Europe failure to live up to its commitments within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and their inaction with regards to the imposition of US extraterritorial laws will be emphasized in the talks with foreign ministers of the two aforementioned European countries, Mousavi added.

Also, the issue that security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz will be materialized only through the cooperation and interactions of countries in the region will also be stressed in the talks, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi continued.

