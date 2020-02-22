Austria ready to host talks on de-escalation in ME region: FM

Making the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA before departing for Tehran, he said that “in its traditional role as mediator, Vienna will propose the Iranian side that it is ready to host de-escalation talks.”

He pointed to the rising tensions in the West Asian region and added, “Austria attaches great importance to spread of peace and stability in the Middle East region but the recent developments in the region are extremely worrying. My mission in visiting Iran will be to help reduce tension in the region through dialogue.”

He added, “I will support the diplomatic efforts of the EU foreign policy chief to identify solutions for dialogue between Iran and its neighbors as well as between Iran and the United States.”

Emphasizing Europe’s commitment to maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and marking the importance of the full implementation of JCPOA will be among the agenda of the upcoming visit to Tehran, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the level of relations between Iran and Austria and added that the bilateral ties between Iran and Austria date back to many years ago. The two countries of Iran and Austria enjoy rich and longstanding history, he said.

