There is good solidarity between Dutch, Iranians: Dutch FM

He made the remarks in his meeting with the governor of Isfahan on Friday.

“Although the relations between the Iranians and the people of the Netherlands are affected by international policies, the two countries can increase their economic and tourism relations,” said Stef Blok.

“We hope to improve relations with Iran by reduction of tensions in the region,” he added.

Dutch FM said, “Iran and the Netherlands are cooperating in various fields, such as the water industry or cycling sport, and their cooperation can be extended to the agricultural industry as well.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok arrived in Iran on Friday to hold talks with top Iranian officials.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited The Hague in November to attend the third round of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Netherlands. The Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Blok on issues of mutual interest.

Relations between Tehran and Amsterdam have soured in the past few years following the European country’s expulsion of two Iranian diplomats in June 2018, and Tehran’s reciprocal measure in February 2019.

