Dutch FM to visit Tehran for bilateral talks

The Dutch foreign minister is scheduled to hold meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The talks will be focused on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited The Hague in November to attend the third round of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Netherlands. The Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Blok on issues of mutual interest.

Relations between Tehran and Amsterdam have soured in the past few years following the European country’s expulsion of two Iranian diplomats in June 2018, and Tehran’s reciprocal measure in February 2019.

MNA/IRN83680586