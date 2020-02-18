Zarif’s meeting with some US Congress members, ‘a part of Iran’s public diplomacy’

In his twitter account, Mousavi pointed to the news released about Zarif’s meeting with a US Democrat Senator Chris Murphy on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference and wrote, “Foreign Minister Zarif has always said that he meets with some members of the US congressmen if requested and describes the outlooks of the Islamic Republic of Iran and realities of the region.”

These measures are a part of public diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran which include meeting with elites, thin-tank centers, interviewing with media, Mousavi highlighted.

US Sen. Chris Murphy on Tue. in a rewet confirmed he has visited with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference and wrote, “the current policy of US President Trump has only made Iran stronger in international level.”

