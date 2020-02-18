Persepolis held by Shahrjah, Sepahan lose to Al Sadd in ACL 2020

Ali Alipour opened the scoring from the visiting team in the 9th minute but Mohammed Khalfan equalized the match in the 25th minute.

Two minutes later Alipour completed his brace with a shot from outside the area but Ryan Mendes made it 2-2 just before the halftime.

Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia also defeated Al Duhail of Qatar 2-0 and moved to top of Group C with six points.

Alduhail are second with three points and Persepolis and Sharjah sit third and fourth with one point.

In Doha, Sepahan lost to Al Sadd 3-0 in Group D.

Akram Afif was on target in the 51st minute and Hassan Al Haydous scored twice in the 72nd and 78th minute.

Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia also beat Al Ain of the UAE 2-1 in the group.

Al Sadd and Al Nassr sit top with four points and Sepahan are third with three points.

Al Ain rooted at the bottom of the group with any point.

MNA/TT