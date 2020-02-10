  1. Sports
Iranian teams collect one point on first day of 2020 ACL

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro of Iran failed to secure victories on the first day of 2020 AFC Champions League in group stage competitions.

In Group A, Esteghlal was held with a 1-1 draw against Al Shorta of Iraq at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil. The Iraqi side’s Hussam Kadhim opened the scoring in the wrong net 24 minutes into the game. The equalizer right after the break when Ali Fayez scored a goal from the penalty spot for the host. Here is the match highlights:

Esteghlal will take on Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli next Monday in Kuwait.

Shahr Khoro of Iran, that is experiencing its first participation in the top Asian event, suffered a 2-0 defeat against the reigning champion Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in a Group B match held at UAE’s Al Wasl Stadium. You can see the match highlights here:

Shahr Khodro will lock horns with FC Pakhtakor in Tashkent on next Monday.

