Sepahan hammers Al Ain, Persepolis falls short against Al Duhail (+highlights)

Sepahan started the campaign in Group D on high with a 4-0 win against Al Ain at UAE’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Mohammad Mohebbi opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a strong header from close range. Kiros, Rafiei, and Tayebi found the net of the 2003 ACL’s winner in 46th, 52nd, and 78th minutes respectively. Here you can see the match highlights:

In Group C, Persepolis suffered a 2-0 defeat against Qatar’s Al Duhail at Doha’s Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Early goals from the Croat star Mario Mandzukic and Edmilson Junior were enough for the host to take control of the game. Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi blamed the team’s lack of concentration for the result. Here is the match highlights:

Persepolis will take on Emirati football club Sharjah while Sepahan will face Qatar’s Al Sadd SC on matchday 2 of the event.

MAH