PJAK claims responsibility for Marivan terrorist attack

“The terrorist and anti-revolutionary group of PJAK has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack of early Saturday in the village of Darry in Marivan, Kurdistan province,” said Mohammad Shafiei, the Governor of Marivan County, on Saturday.

The ambush attack occurred at 2:30 a.m. and according to the governor eleven people were martyred and 8 people were wounded in the attack.

He added that out of the eleven martyred guards at the base, ten were permanent members and one was serving his military service.

“Seven of these martyrs are from Marivan, one is from Sanandaj and three are from Ghorveh,” recounted the official.

“Most of the martyred guards were killed suffering from shrapnel spread around after the explosion of the ammunition depot of the base,” added Mr. Shafiei.

“Some terrorists of this terrorist group were killed and some others of them fled; however, some injured terrorists sought shelter in the mountainous area,” he said.

YNG/IRN82977213