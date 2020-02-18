World to be less at ease after assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani: spox

In an interview with Vecernji List, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, “Americans and some Western countries have been acting based on a wrong analysis for the past 41 years. Their pressures have been constant for the past 41 years and these pressures being exerted on us are not something new to our government and nation.”

“During the Iran–Iraq War, Saddam Hussein assisted by almost the whole world, both militarily and financially. We have always been under sanctions and economic pressures but now Iran’s power cannot be compared to the power of 40 years ago,” he added.

“Although they are trying to convey the truth to the public in a different way through a vast media network, the reality is that Iran is stronger than ever in all sectors,” Mousavi said.

Referring to the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said, “The loss of General Soleimani cannot be compensated. He was a soldier of peace,” adding, “After his assassination by the US terrorist forces, the world will be less at ease because his presence was a limitation on the activities of terrorist groups, which was important for international security.”

Referring to the relations between Iran, Croatia, and the European Union, Mousavi noted, “We have always had good relations with Croatia and the Balkan countries. We never felt great fluctuations in relationships with them.”

“Croatia is the member of the European Union and we recognize this as an important issue and strive to always maintain the best interests of both countries and the European Union,” he added.

