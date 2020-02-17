Spokesman reveals general details about Parliamentary hopefuls

Ismail Mousavi, spokesman of Iran’s election committee, said that out of 16,033 individuals who registered their candidacy for the Parliamentary elections, the competency of 7,157 have been confirmed.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, he said that 782 of the candidates are women while men have a major share with 6,375.

Regarding the average education of the candidates, Mousavi said that 422 individuals have seminary degrees, 1,021 have Ph.D., 5,308 have masters, 404 have bachelor degrees, and two have associate degrees.

Pointing to the average age of candidates, he said that those within the age range of 30-40 have the highest share with 2,523. 2,390, 1,827, and 417 individuals fall within the age ranges of 41-50, 51-60, and over 60, respectively, he said.

According to the latest estimates, 57,918,159 individuals are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

The election campaigns officially began in Iran at 00:00 Thursday (20:30 GMT, Wednesday), and will last until the end of Feb. 19.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

