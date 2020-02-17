Iranian accustomed to US officials' contradictory statements: FM spox

He made the remarks in a press briefing on Monday saying, “the attention of the Islamic Republic to election is at a global level, especially in the region, and the noble Iranians are used to the contradictory statements issued from a number of certain US officials with regard to our country.”

He went on to say that instead of questioning the election in Iran, US authorities are better off answering the questions of a wide range of Americans on the unclear and complicated mechanisms in US presidential election in which the votes of the majority of people are ignored, as well as, US extensive relations with countries that even do not have the simplest form of election.

The US special representative for Iran Brian Hook released a video on February 14 claiming that the results of the upcoming parliamentary election in Iran are predetermined before people cast their votes.

