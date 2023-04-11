Iran moves towards realizing ideals of Islamic Revolution

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Iran Army Ground Forces military achievements on Tuesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that today, the Islamic Republic of Iran fights in a complex and difficult cognitive and psychological battle.

Homegrown power and self-reliant authority are one of the most important components in maintaining peace, stability, independence, security, and borders of the Islamic system, Mousavi said.

Pointing to Iran's achievements under pressure and sanctions, he said that sanctions and threats will not stop the Iranian nation and this nation will move towards the realization of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution more hopeful than before.

Referring to the improvement of Iran's foreign relations with neighbors, strengthening strategic relations with two great world powers, and maintaining balance in the power in the West Asian region, he said that the collapse of the Zionist regime is in sight.

