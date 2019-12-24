Boston Festival of Films from Iran to screen 8 titles in US

Each year, film curators from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the Smithsonian Institution’s Freer|Sackler, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, collaborate to organize this compelling annual festival offering a range of perspectives by contemporary Iranian filmmakers.

This year’s lineup includes ‘Untimely’, written and directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, ‘Just 6.5’ by Saeed Roustaee, ‘Warden’ by Nima Javidi, ‘Orange Days’ by Arash Lahooti, ‘When the Moon Was Full’ by Narges Abyar, ‘Cold Sweat’ by Soheil Beiraghi, ‘Finding Farideh’ co-directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Atai, and ‘Old Men Never Die’ by Reza Jamali.

The films will be on screen from 17th to 26th January 2020.

‘Untimely’, which will soon hit Iranian movie theaters, is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

